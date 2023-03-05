Shooting Suspect, Officer Exchange Gunfire In Southeast DC, Police Say

A shooting suspect is on the loose after taking shots at officers from the Metropolitan Police Department during an investigation into shots fired, according to authorities.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll said that at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, officers responded to the 400 block of Mellon Street in Southeast, DC to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers canvassing the area spotted a suspect in an area alley, he said, at which point he began firing a gun at investigators, who in exchange returned fire.

No injuries were reported.

Police say that the suspect then fled the area after firing the shots and police are still searching for him. No descriptive information about the suspect has been provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or at the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

