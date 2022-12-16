'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of

Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody.

Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that nearly went off the rails, the Fredericksburg Police Department announced on Friday, Dec. 16.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, investigators said that the Fredericksburg Police E-911 Center received a report that a person may be living in the Clarion Hotel, which is currently vacant due to it being under construction.

Then, things got interesting.

Police say that a patrol officer responded to the room believed to be occupied, where they heard movement scurrying inside.

The officer said that after announcing his presence, e was able to use a keycard provided by the hotel to gain access to the room, which had been barricaded by Mahgoub.

Police say that the officer was able to force his way into the room, at which point he saw Mahgoub jumping off of a balcony and onto the first floor, when he began running toward Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Backup officers responded to the scene and a lengthy foot pursuit ensued that included Mahgoub swimming in a nearby drainage pond and crawling more than 150 feet into a drainage pipe, where he was ultimately apprehended.

Officials noted that while officers were taking Mahgoub into custody, other investigators searched the room and located drug paraphernalia.

Mahgoub was arrested and charged with:

Obstructing justice;

Destruction of property;

Possession or distribution of a controlled substance;

Trespassing.

He remains in custody at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

