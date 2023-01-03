'Senseless' Rush Hour Gunmen In DC Kill One, Injure Three Others, Including Boy, Police Say

The rash of gun violence in Washington, DC hit a new peak as a pair of gunmen opened fire in the middle of the afternoon commute and struck four people, including a child.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue in Northwest, DC, when shots rang out not far from an area police station, Chief Robert Contee said during a news briefing.

One man was killed in the shooting, the chief said, while two other men and an 8-year-old boy were hospitalized for treatment of undisclosed injuries on Tuesday night.

Contee said that a silver or gray SUV was driving northbound before the shooting when two men got out and fired multiple shots in what has been described as a targeted attack.

The shooters struck the three men and the boy was believed to be incidentally shot, not the intended target.

Contee stressed that there is no apparent motive for the latest DC shooting, the latest of which happened on a busy street during the peak of traffic on Tuesday.

“We’re not sure why anyone was targeted at all. They weren’t doing anything, they were just standing outside of a vehicle on Georgia Avenue,” he said. “There was no exchange gunfire, though historically sometimes there are neighborhood disputes.

The chief repeatedly called the incident “senseless,” while making note that he and the department are concerned about retaliation, so there will be an increased police presence in the area amid the investigation.

"It speaks to the brazenness of these individuals, and why they need to be apprehended and incarcerated for the shooting. The fact that we have four people shot, including a child, should tick off everyone in the community,” Contee said. “We should be concerned that someone would do this during rush hour.

“I’m outraged anytime we have someone senselessly shot or murdered in the District of Columbia, and it has to be unacceptable to everyone in our community,” he continued. “The expectation has to be that the community demands accountability for these individuals.”

