Scooter Rider Dies Months After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Northwest DC, Police Say

Police say that a 22-year-old man has died months after being struck while riding a scooter in Northwest DC last year.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday, March 27 that Northwest resident Samuel Kesselman has died after being involved in a crash in October last year near the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and P Street.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, police say that the driver of a white Mazda CX-5 SUV struck Kesselman while he was riding a stand-up-style scooter as he was waiting to make a left turn onto P Street at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue.

The Honda then fled the area.

Kesselman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he succumbed to on Monday, according to officials.

According to a GoFundMe that was started last year to support Kesselman's family and help pay for medical bills, he suffered cerebral swelling from a traumatic brain injury and was later placed in a coma due to the crash.

"Samuel, otherwise known as Sam or 'Kess' to those close to him, is a man loved by many whose lives he has touched and positively impacted," organizers wrote. "Many would say he is a natural born leader as he lives an exemplary life, shaped by Jewish values."

At the time of his death, Kesselman had just started a job at Ernest & Young as a government consultant following his graduation from Cornell University in 2022.

"Dedicated and passionate, Sam truly made an impact at Cornell University, as he held many leadership positions in organizations such as being a TA for Policy Analysis & Management, the Cornell Political Union, the Alpha Kappa Psi Professional Business Fraternity, and President of ZBT Fraternity," they added.

The driver has yet to be apprehended and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal scooter strike has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

