Scooter Driver Killed In Head-On DC Crash, Police Say

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have released new details of the fatal weekend scooter crash in Southeast DC.

Bredarius Landford, 28, of Southeast, DC, was struck and killed by a truck that hit him head-on when he was riding his scooter without a helmet in the area, investigators announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

The fatal incident began shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 5200 block of Central Avenue in Southeast, DC.

Officials say that Lanford was riding a 2020 Wolf EX-150 eastbound on Central Avenue when he was struck head-on by a Chevy Tahoe making a turn toward the 5100 block of Ayers Place.

Lanford was ejected and came to a rest in the roadway, where he was later pronounced dead by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash while police investigated.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the final cause of death. The crash remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department.

