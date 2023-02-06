Robber In DC With Sweet Tooth Targets Same Chocolate Shop On Back-To-Back Days: Police (VIDEO)

New details have been released after a wanted robber targeted the same sweets shop on consecutive days in Northwest, DC before turning his attention to another neighboring business, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

Detectives from the agency have released photos and a new surveillance video (view above) of the suspect, who robbed multiple businesses in the 1900 block of 18th Street late last week.

The crime spree began shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, when a suspect forcibly entered a chocolate shop, threatened his first victim, and demanded money, stealing the cash register in the process, police said.

He gained access to the store by breaking a window with a large stone, according to an NBC Washington report.

The serial robber was back at it the following day, returning to the scene of his initial crime, where he again threatened his victims and demanded money at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Minutes later, police say that shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, the suspect also followed the same method to rob a nearby establishment in the 2200 block of 18th Street in Northwest, DC.

It is unclear how much money the suspect ultimately made off with during the three robberies.

In photos released by investigators, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark hoodie with a black face mask and dark pants. No additional information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robberies has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

