Police ID Man Who Died By Suicide After MPD Officer-Involved Shootout

Police say that a man is dead after firing shots at members of the Metropolitan Police Department before ultimately turning the gun on himself in a Washington, DC alley during a pursuit, authorities announced.

Savontae Dodie Perkins, 40, of Washington, DC, has been identified as the victim who was killed early on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after taking extensive measures in an effort to avoid apprehension for an alleged assault.

The events leading up to Perkins’ death began shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Park Road in Northwest, DC on Monday night to investigate reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officials say that members of the department found several vehicles with flattened tires and evidence that a weapon had been discharged, according to a police spokesperson.

Further investigation found that there had been an assault in the area and one of the involved parties was in possession of a handgun, though the attackers fled before officers arrived at the scene.

After reviewing nearby security camera footage from an area business, police say that investigators were able to come up with a description of the individuals involved in the assault, leading to the beginning of the end for Perkins.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers spotted Perkins, who matched the description of the person who was in possession of a gun in the footage.

Officers found Perkins walking toward 14th Street NW, and he failed to comply when he was ordered to stop. He allegedly turned toward the officers and fired the gun in their direction, prompting return fire from two members of the department.

Perkins then ran toward 14th Street and fired additional shots, at which point the officers called off the pursuit and voiced his description over the radio, and the suspect was later tracked down holding a gun in the 1400 block of Meridian Place.

According to police, Perkins then ran into an alley and a nearby officer reported hearing the sound of a single gunshot, which was corroborated by a witness at the scene who confirmed he had shot himself.

Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

The members of the Metropolitan Police Department who were involved were placed on administrative leave, and investigators say that body-worn camera footage from the incident is currently under review.

