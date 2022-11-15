Police Bust Man Linked To Social Media Threats Targeting University Of Virginia After Shooting

A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he was linked to social media threats that targeted the University of Virginia, just one day after the mass shooting on campus that left three students dead and two others wounded.

Charlottesville police were notified of the "concerning" social media posts allegedly made by 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, they said.

Authorities do not believe the threats were connected to the massacre that had occurred the night before.

"However, we understand the fear this caused in our community and acted swiftly to resolve this investigation," the police department said.

Silva was quickly identified as the person who apparently made the posts and a search warrant was issued for a Charlottesville address associated with him, authorities said.

He was arrested around 4 p.m. and charged with the following offenses:

Possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives, or concealed weapons by convicted felons

Possession of a controlled substance

Silva was also served an outstanding active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court.

He was being held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation, is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.