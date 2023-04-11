Multiple People Shot Near DC Funeral Home (DEVELOPING)

Several people were shot outside a funeral home on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, DC, according to police.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called to investigate a reported mass shooting on Benning Road in Northeast DC near the Stewart Funeral home.

It is unclear how many victims were shot, and their condition was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation into the shooter led to road closures at 41st Street and Benning NE and 36th Street and Blaine Road NE. As a precaution, the Benning/Dorothy I. Height Library was also placed on a lockdown.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by police, though they said to be on the lookout for a green vehicle that was spotted leaving the area after the shooting. The ATF has also joined in the investigation.

More information is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.