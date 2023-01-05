Metro Worker Accused Of Operating Train While Intoxicated: Reports

A Metro employee who blew past a stop in late December was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, according to multiple reports.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the conductor - who has not been named - was operating a Blue Line train when it bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria and then stopped for approximately a half-hour before passengers were let out.

The operator didn't communicate with the Metro’s control center for nearly an hour after missing the station, according to a Greater Greater Washington report.

It was later determined that the operator was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He has since been fired and charged by Metro Transit Police with driving while intoxicated.

He had been a Metro employee since 2017 and a train operator since 2019, according to the agency.

The incident remains under review.

