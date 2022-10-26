Masked Man Apprehended After Abducting Minor In Virginia, Sheriff Says

An overnight investigation into the armed kidnapping of a minor in Loudoun County led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man who allegedly abducted the juvenile on Tuesday night, police say.

Arlington resident Joshua Patino is facing multiple felony offenses following an incident in Chantilly, according to a spokesperson from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Specifically, Patino was charged with:

Abduction;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Brandishing a firearm;

Preventing the summoning of law enforcement;

Unlawful use of a mask;

Assault and battery.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when deputies were called to the 25000 block of Hardwood Drive for a reported abduction when a minor was forced into a car at gunpoint by a man wearing a mask.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patino knew his victim, and he was identified as the main suspect and arrested shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The nature of the relationship between the two has not been disclosed by investigators.

The arrest led to closures of nearby roadways on Wednesday morning near a pair of schools as police investigators took Patino into custody.

“These efforts by our detectives and the Arlington County Police Department illustrate the value of collaboration and partnerships among law enforcement in Northern Virginia,” Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. “I want to thank the Arlington County Police Department for assisting us in quickly apprehending this dangerous individual.”

