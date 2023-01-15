Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police

One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.

Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden Johnson Middle School in his hometown.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Sunday morning, police say that officers from the department’s Seventh District were called to 15th Place in Southeast, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, first responders found Griffin and a second man, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel were dispatched to the scene, and both men were transported to an area hospital.

Griffin later died from his injuries. The condition of the second man was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

No information about a possible shooter or shooters has been released by the police. The murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the agency’s tip line at 50411.

