Kidnapper Who Abandoned Child On DC Street Tracked Down By Police

A man who allegedly kidnapped a baby in Southeast DC has been arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Southeast, DC resident Eric Eddings, 24, has been charged with kidnapping following an investigation into an incident over the weekend involving a young child, authorities announced on Tuesday, April 4.

According to police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, Eddings was allowed into a home in the 5000 block of Astor Place, SE, by the child’s mother, and once inside, it is alleged that Eddings took the boy, a young boy, and fled the scene without his parents’ permission.

The investigation determined that Eddings knew the parents and child, who was located shortly thereafter nearby in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, SE.

Police say that the boy was unharmed.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department identified Eddings as a suspect and he was arrested without incident and charged with kidnapping.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.