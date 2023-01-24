Ice Cold: Capitol Police Officers Arrest Serial Armed Carjackers Hiding In Restaurant Freezer

Two BMW-driving teens wanted for multiple carjackings tried to pull a fast one on members of the US Capitol Police as they went through exhaustive measures to hide from officers in DC, authorities announced.

Cedae Hardy, and Landrell Jones, both 18, are facing charges after they were busted by investigators as they attempted to hide inside an outdoor freezer following a police pursuit in the area.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., a police spokesperson says that an officer on patrol in the 100 block of E Street, NW, spotted a white BMW that was believed to be connected to multiple armed carjackings in the region.

Officials made note that at the time the BMW was spotted, the people inside the sedan were believed to be armed and dangerous.

When officers attempted to stop the driver, police say that he sped away, clipping a police vehicle along First Street before crashing into a Capitol Police SUV in the 300 block of Third Street, SE.

Following the crash, Hardy and Jordan reportedly got out of the car, fled on foot, and attempted to hide from police inside an outdoor freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue, where they were ultimately apprehended by police.

A gun and a high-capacity magazine were recovered by police investigators.

Hardy and Jordan are facing charges that include:

Unauthorized use of a vehicle;

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Felony fleeing;

Reckless driving;

Assault with a deadly weapon;

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device;

Destruction of property;

Unregistered ammunition;

Unregistered firearm.

No court date has been announced by the police.

