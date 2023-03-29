Gun-Toting Home Invader Captured: DC Police

Metropolitan Police investigators say that a gun-wielding home invader who broke into a home in Northeast DC has been apprehended and is facing a host of charges.

Northeast resident Bernard Vance, 28, was apprehended after he allegedly broke into a home early on Tuesday, March 28 in the 300 block of Franklin Street.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:45 a.m., when the suspects entered the home, one of whom brandished a firearm, leading to a physical altercation between the homeowners and their assailants.

During the altercation, Vance fired the handgun, striking one of his victims. The suspects then took property and fled the scene, according to police.

Three firearms were recovered when Vance was arrested, and detectives noted that Vance and his victims knew each other. The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Vance was charged with:

Armed robbery (with a gun);

Assault with a dangerous weapon (gun);

Carrying a pistol without a license;

Possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device;

Unlawful possession of a firearm;

Felon in possession.

The incident remains under investigation.

