Breaking News: Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria: Police
Police & Fire

Florida Man Charged With Bringing Loaded Gun Near Virginia School: Police

David Cifarelli
Washington Liberty High School
Washington Liberty High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Florida man is being held without bail after he was arrested for carrying a loaded weapon on school grounds in Virginia, authorities said. 

Police responded to call about a suspicious vehicle parked near Washington Liberty High School in Arlington around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Arlington County Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 53-year-old James Drosihn, of St.Augustine, Florida, asleep behind the wheel with drug paraphernalia in plain sight. 

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm, ammunition and controlled substances, police said. Drosihn was arrested and charged accordingly. 

