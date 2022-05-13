Florida Man Charged With Bringing Loaded Gun Near Virginia School: Police

A Florida man is being held without bail after he was arrested for carrying a loaded weapon on school grounds in Virginia, authorities said.

Police responded to call about a suspicious vehicle parked near Washington Liberty High School in Arlington around 5:43 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, Arlington County Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 53-year-old James Drosihn, of St.Augustine, Florida, asleep behind the wheel with drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a firearm, ammunition and controlled substances, police said. Drosihn was arrested and charged accordingly.

