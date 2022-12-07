Federal Officer Fatally Shoots Person On Metro Platform In DC: Reports (DEVELOPING)

A federal officer has reportedly shot a person at a metro station in Washington, DC, officials announced.

Police responded to reports of shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 that left one person dead, according to Metro Transit Police.

The preliminary investigation determined that a federal officer allegedly opened fire at the station, fatally striking one person, who has not been identified, officials say. The officer was also reportedly transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police investigators stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public. They have not released the name of the officer or victim.

The shooting led to a temporary suspension of Red Line service between Farragut North and Gallery Place to allow police to investigate the incident, though shuttle bus service is being provided. Delays are expected in both directions amid the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.