Police & Fire

DC Police Arrest 62-Year-Old Woman In Anacostia-Area Shooting

Metropolitan Police Department Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that occurred near the Anacostia Community Boathouse, officials said.

On July 22 at around 11 p.m., 62-year-old Alice Jackson of Marlow Heights shot and wounded a victim during an argument in the 1900 block M Street, the Metropolitan Police Department reported. 

Officials said the victim sought treatment at a local hospital, but no further details were released about the victim's condition.

Jackson was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.

