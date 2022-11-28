DC Man Dies After Getting Pinned Against Escalade By Ford Pick-Up: Police

A 72-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car and pinned against his Cadillac while unloading items from the back of his truck in Northeast Washington, DC, police announced.

Northeast, DC resident 72-year-old Ralph Patrick Wilson was unloading and loading items into the back of his Cadillac Escalade at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 in the 900 block of K Street Park when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Explorer, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Investigators made note that the truck was parked in the roadway, and not along the curb.

The Ford ran into the back of the parked Cadillac, officials said, pinning Wilson between the front of that truck and the back of the Escalade.

Wilson was rushed to an area hospital by paramedics before the department announced on Monday, Nov. 28 that he had died from his injuries.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it has been asked to contact police by calling (202) 727-9999 or the department’s “text tip line” at 50411.

