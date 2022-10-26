DC Infant's Death Being Investigated As Homicide, Police Say

The death of a 1.5-month-old baby in Northeast DC is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.

Officers were called to the unit block of 61st Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 on a report of an unconscious child, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The infant was found unresponsive and was rushed to an area hospital, where they died, police said.

Authorities identified the baby as 1.5-month-old Storm Serenity Frazier, of Northeast, DC.

An autopsy on the young child's body revealed that the cause of death was injuries consistent with an assault, and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Metropolitan police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

