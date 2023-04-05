Carjacking, Robbery, Tied To Teen Girl In DC: Metropolitan Police

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection to a pair of violent crimes in Washington, DC that took place less than two months apart, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The trail of terror began on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the department’s First District, when a group of suspects approached their victim in the 700 block of 6th Street in Northwest DC, when one of the minors took property from their victim before fleeing the scene.

Weeks later, on Thursday, Feb. 23, the ten was linked to an armed carjacking as well, according to police.

On that day, shortly before 2 p.m., suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of 3rd Street in Northwest, when the suspect allegedly pepper-sprayed a victim and took the keys to the vehicle.

They then fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was later recovered.

This week, investigators from the Metropolitan Police Department took a 14-year-old girl into custody in Northeast, DC, who was charged with robbery and carjacking.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the carjacking or robbery has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

