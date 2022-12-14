'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)

Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform.

Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus for the Public Safety Santa Run at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, when she noticed a woman on Falmouth Bridge who was bending over the railing looking down.

Merrell said that something didn’t feel right, so she spun her vehicle around to check on the woman, and after a pair of U-turns, the lieutenant, still dressed head-to-toe in her holiday outfit, called for backup and leaped into action.

Sporting a Christmas dress, boots, glasses, and complete with a wig, Merrell was able to approach the woman until a backup sergeant on patrol was able to pull over and provide an assist.

Sgt. A. Lynch and Merrell were able to work as a team to talk down the 25-year-old woman and get her off the railing, officials say. She was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation of whatever mental health assistance she requires.

“The most amazing part of this story is that Lt. Merrell and Sgt. Lynch typically take a different route home,” Police Chief Brian Layton said. "Call it divine intervention or fate, I truly believe these officers were meant to take the route they did and help save this woman’s life.”

Fredericksburg Sheriff Scott Foster praised the officers’ quick thinking and teamwork, calling it a "true Christmas miracle."

