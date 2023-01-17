Brian Walshe Charged With Killing Missing Wife, Ana Walshe: DA

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it would charge Brian Walshe with the murder of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, a Washington, DC building manager who has been missing since New Year's Day.

District Attorney Michael Morrisey announced the charge in a minute-long YouTube video but did not disclose any further evidence in the case.

Walshe will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Cohasset Police have been building a case against Brian Walshe, 47, since Ana, a mother of three, was reported missing by her employer on Jan. 4.

Investigators found blood in the basement of the home the Walshes were renting and a bloody hatchet. Police also uncovered surveillance video that shows Brian Walshe purchasing $450 worth of cleaning supplies from a store days after his wife's disappearance, officials have said.

Investigators have not found Ana Walshe's body, but an extensive search continues around their home.

Officials previously charged Brian Walshe with misleading the police investigation into the disappearance. He pleaded not guilty to that charge, Morrisey said.

Walshe is being held at the Norfolk County House of Correction awaiting trial.

