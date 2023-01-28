Barricade With Police At DC Row Home Erupts In Flames, Literally

A heated situation turned firey in Northeast DC on Friday night when a massive fire broke out in the bottom story of a two-floor row house where police were investigating a reported barricade situation, officials announced.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 to the 1300 block of Bryant Street NE, when a fire was reported in the middle row of the homes as police were negotiating an investigation of their own at the location.

At the time the fire broke out, officials say that police were negotiating with a barricaded suspect. It is unclear what caused the fire, or if it was related to the police activity.

No injuries were initially reported.

Seven adults and four children were displaced, according to fire officials, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross

According to NBC Washington, the barricade involved an armed suspect inside the residence, and the suspect is now at large after firefighters swept the area after knocking down the flames and found no one inside.

