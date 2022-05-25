Contact Us
Police & Fire

Arlington Jewelry Thief Who Smashed Display Cases With Hammer Wanted By Police

Arlington County Police
Arlington County Police Photo Credit: Arlington County Police (Facebook)

Arlington Police are looking for a suspect behind a recent smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store. 

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering, black baseball hat, khaki pants and black and white shoes, according to police. 

The burglary happened at the in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, police said. 

Initial investigation revealed the suspect walked into the business, smashed the display cases with a hammer and stole jewelry, police said. Officers were unable to locate the suspect in the area. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

