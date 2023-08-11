Police Attempting To Identify Child Found Alone In Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department issued an alert on Friday morning after an unknown child was found in Southeast DC.

Police say that the boy, believed to be about 3 years old, was found at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of MLK Avenue SE.

He was described as being about 3-foot tall, weighing 30 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was found wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the child or his guardians has been asked to contact the department's Youth and Family Services Division by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting 50411.

