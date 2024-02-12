Peeping Tom Wanted After Staring Through Woman's Window In Arlington, Police Say

An alert was issued by the Arlington Police Department on Monday advising that shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, a woman reported to the agency that she had been targeted by a man peeking into her window.

According to the department, a woman told officers that she was inside her home in the 1800 block of Key Boulevard when she spotted an unknown man looking through her window.

When she noticed him, police say that the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a skinny White guy who is around 5-foot-10 wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the man or incident has been asked to contact police by calling (703) 558-2222.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.