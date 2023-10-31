Parental Kidnapping Reported In Southeast DC After Two Children Go Missing

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a pair of children who may have been taken by a family member earlier this month.

An alert was issued on Tuesday for 1-year-old Tefnushiiko Brown and 2-year-old Remeiziko Brown, who may have been abducted by Mecca Brown from the 200 block of I Street SE on Wednesday, Oct. 25, authorities say.

Tefnushiiko Brown is described as a Black girl with a light complexion, while Remeiziko Brown was described as a Black boy male with a light complexion. It is unclear what they were wearing at the time they were possibly kidnapped.

No additional information has been released by police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the missing children or Mecca Brown's whereabouts has been asked to contact the department by calling (202) 727-90999 or texting 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.