Pals Assault Victim In Jewelry Heist Gone Wrong In Arlington: Cops

Jose Osorio, 28, and Jason Osorio, 32, both of Arlington, assaulted the victim and tried to steal his jewelry outside of a home on the 5600 block of 8th Street around 4:15 a.m. April 28, county officials said.

The Osarios fled on foot and the victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On the morning of April 29, officers obtained warrants for the Osarios, who were charged with malicious wounding by mod and attempted robbery. It was not immediately clear whether or not they were related.

