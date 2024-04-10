One Killed, Two Children Among Five Injured In Northeast DC Mass Shooting: MPD (Developing)

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department were called at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday night to the 1100 block of 21st Street NE, where they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to MPD Chief Pamela Smith, officers rendered aid to the victims, though one person was killed, two men, a woman, and 9-year-old were then taken to area hospitals, while a 12-year-old later walked into a trauma center after being struck in the incident.

All of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. No details about the victims has been released.

Smith said that the preliminary investigation determined that at least two people got out of a gray or light blue four-door sedan that had heavily tinted windows and began firing into a crowd, striking their six victims.

Photos of the vehicle have since been released by investigators.

The vehicle has a white paper tag on the back and none on the front with a spare tire on the front passenger side.

"What I can comment on is that we're working tirelessly to help move some of these illegal guns off the street," Smith said. "We're working with the ATF, our task force and we're seeing an increase of guns in the District."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

