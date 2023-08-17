Officers Were On Patrol Seconds Before Fatal Shooting Near DC Metro Station

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers on patrol in the area of 14th Street and Irving Street NW heard gunshots ring out in the area of the Columbia Heights Metro Station.

Metropolitan Police Third District Commander James Boteler said that the shooting happened between 30 or 60 seconds after the officers had been on patrol the area.

“The officers were turning into this alley when the sounds of gunshots rang out,” he said on Wednesday night. “Officers notified Command and began canvassing the area for potential victims.”

Boteler said that the officers then pulled out of the alley and found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound near the Metro platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

While investigating, officers also found a second victim about a block away who was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.

