Officer, Suspect Exchange Gunfire In 'Unprovoked' Shooting In Northeast DC (Developing)

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said that officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road NE, where there were sounds of gunshots that rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, while investigating the incident, Parsons said that they encountered a man outside, and while attempting to investigate and make further contact with him, he “totally unprovoked, produced a firearm and began firing gunshots in the direction of our officers.”

In exchange, the officer returned fire, though neither party was ever struck.

Parsons said that while canvasing the area, officers ultimately tracked down the suspect in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE, and he was arrested without further incident. A weapon was also recovered, he noted.

Officials added that the officers' body-camera footage is now under review by the Internal Affairs Division, which is “conducting the investigation into the use of force.”

Following the incident, there is expected to be an increased police presence in the area as the Metropolitan Police Department continues its investigation.

No information about the detained shooter has been released by the police. More information is expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.