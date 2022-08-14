Virginia Native, Army Veteran Brigette Lorraine Oden Dies Suddenly, 26

Friends and family of Brigette Lorraine Oden remember her as a passionate young woman who served her family and her country.

The 26-year-old died unexpectedly on July 16, leaving behind a loving family and many friends, her obituary said.

As a young adult from Virginia Beach, Oden left home to graduate from West Virginia University, and later receive a graduate degree in legal studies from Regent University, according to a GoFundMe page created in her honor.

She began her professional career as a paralegal specialist in the rank of Staff Sergeant in the West Virginia Army National Guard, before heading to Camp Dawson, West Virginia and completing multiple tours at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, friends said on the page.

As a decorated Army veteran, Oden became a certified Court Appointed Special Advocate for children to advocate for abused and neglected children, the GoFundMe page detailed.

She didn't stop there.

Just before her passing, Oden accepted a senior civil servant position with the Department of the Navy, her friends wrote.

"Brigette built a beautiful life in Virginia Beach and spent many days on the beach at sunrise and sunset. She loved to surround herself with family and friends and looked forward to starting a family of her own."

Friends of Oden's started the GoFundMe page to cover her funeral costs and support her mother, as they describe how Oden took on the task of providing for her family in many ways.

"Love, beauty, strength, resilience. She is all of that and more. The sun and moon will never shine as bright."

Oden's boyfriend, Jeff Moss, posted about his heartbreak on Facebook, saying his heart left the earth with Oden.

The page had raised $1,800 of their $10,000 goal as of August 14.

Click here to donate in honor of Brigette Lorraine Oden.

Click here to read Oden's complete obituary.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.