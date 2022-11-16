Tributes, Memories Pour In For DC Legend Ms. Virginia McLaurin, 113

Ms. Virginia McLaurin, who made headlines in 2016 when a video of her spontaneously dancing with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during a visit to the White House went viral, has died. She was 113.

The longtime Washington DC resident had been under hospice care for a few days before passing the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, her loved ones wrote on her official Facebook page.

"She lived an incredibly full life and appreciated all the love she received from people on this FB page and everywhere she went," the post reads.

McLaurin was known for her contributions as a foster grandparent, school volunteer, affordable housing advocate, seamstress, and au pair and years of public service in DC, according to the DC Council.

She was born in 1909 in South Carolina and later relocated to DC as part of the Great Migration, officials said. She had been living in the Petworth neighborhood in Ward 4 since 1939.

The Obamas turned to Twitter to share their condolences.

"Rest in peace, Virginia. We know you’re up there dancing," they wrote.

McLaurin touched many people's hearts, and several tributes poured in on social media after news of her death broke.

"Long before Virginia McLaurin stole the hearts of people around the world by joyfully meeting and dancing with President and Mrs. Obama, she lived a rewarding life dedicated to helping others," Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Facebook.

"Whether as mentor, volunteer, or Grandma Virginia, Mrs. McLaurin knew the importance—and was the epitome—of service to community."

"Ms. Virginia will forever be remembered for her passion for service and infectious joy," Councilmember Janeese Lewis George wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, McLaurin's family launched a GoFundMe to help offset the cost of memorial expenses. It had raised more than $6,000 as of Wednesday, Nov. 16.

"In addition to providing support here, we encourage you to look out for the other Ms. McLaurins in your neighborhood," the fundraiser's description reads.

"There are elders in every community who give back to the community and could use some support."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.