Emmy Award-Winning 'Rockford Files' Star Dies In Virginia At 82

Heaven has gained another (Evelyn) Angel (Martin) after “The Rockford Files” star Stuart Margolin died of natural causes at the age of 82 in Virginia.

Margolin died in Staunton, Virginia surrounded by friends and family on Monday, Dec. 12, his family confirmed on social media with a “profound” post celebrating his life.

“The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” stepson and actor Max Martini posted on Instagram. "All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments.

"Anyway, it made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything,” Martini continued. “Just a profound realization I thought I’d share.

“Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family.”

Best known for his role as Evelyn "Angel" Martin on "The Rockford Files," where he won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series in 1979 and 1980, Margolin has been a fixture on screen and behind the scenes since his first credited role on “The Gertrude Berg Show” in 1961.

He has worked more than five decades in the industry, including apperaances on "Love, American Style,” "The Partridge Family," and the "Mary Tyler Moore Show before garnering his final credit earlier this year as he lent his voice to serve as a radio announcer in the short “Home.”

Margolin is survived by a brother, Arnold, stepsons Max and Christopher Martini, his third wife, Pat, and her daughter Michelle Martini.

