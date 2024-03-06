No Charges For Metropolitan Police Officers Involved In Fatal DC Shooting: Prosecutors

The US Attorney's Office announced that there is insufficient evidence to pursue criminal or civil rights charges for their roles in an officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC in October 2023 that left Arthur Porter dead.

According to prosecutors, at around 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 last year, the officers were called to the 2800 block of Gainesville Street SE, where there were reports of an armed man with a gun in the area.

Upon arrival, the officers spotted a man matching the description provided by 911 callers, and attempted to make contact, though he then ran away and a foot chase ensued.

As Porter entered the backyard of a nearby home in the 2800 block of Naylor Road, he turned and fired a handgun at the police, including Officer Dallas Bennet, who returned fire, while a second officer was struck during the exchange.

At the same time, prosecutors say that MPD Officer Jonathan Hasstedt approached the scene by running towards the front of the house.

The suspect emerged from the side area of the same house and pointed a gun at the officer, prompting him to draw his weapon and shoot Porter, who collapsed after attempting to run a few more feet.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Porter was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the MPD Officers Bennett and Hasstedt, both involved in the incident, are criminally liable for the death of the decedent," according to the US Attorney's Office, which "reviews all police-involved fatalities to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to conclude that any officers violated either federal criminal civil rights laws or District of Columbia law."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.