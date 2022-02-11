US Attorney In Virginia Reportedly Investigating Washington Commanders For Financial Misconduct

On the same day embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder opened the door to a potential sale of at least a portion of the franchise, federal officials are reportedly launching an investigation into the team’s financial improprieties.

ESPN and other national outlets reported late on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that the US Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia launched an investigation into the team that is focused on alleged deceptive business practices.

According to the report, prospectors “are focused on several areas and that the inquiry was triggered by a letter the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent to the Federal Trade Commission and several attorneys general in April that alleged (the improprieties).”

Attorneys general in Virginia and Washington, DC, are also reportedly investigating financial misgivings surrounding the controversial owner and his football franchise.

In a statement to ESPN, an attorney who represents the Commanders brushed off the allegations, which were reported by multiple outlets.

“It is not surprising that ESPN is publishing more falsehoods based solely on anonymous sources - given today's announcement," the statement said, according to ESPN.

"We are confident that, after these agencies have had a chance to review the documents and complete their work, they will come to the same conclusion as the team's internal review - that these allegations are simply untrue.”

The original ESPN report from Don Van Natta, Jr. can be found here.

