Three Virginia College Students Killed, Two Airlifted To Hospital After Crash (DEVELOPING)

Three Virginia college students were killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries and remain hospitalized following a fatal crash in West Virginia near the state line, according to officials.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, a one-vehicle crash was reported along Route 259 in West Virginia, when a driver lost control for undisclosed reasons and struck a tree.

Five people were in the car at the time of the crash, three of which died from injuries from the crash, and two were airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

Their condition was not immediately available on Friday, Feb. 3.

According to reports, the men were at a club before the accident, and the conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash were clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the students involved have not been released by investigators.

“Families of the students have been notified of the accident and the university is working to provide additional support,” James Madison officials posted online, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller.

“The university is currently working to confirm details with local authorities and the families of the students. As information is available, updates will be shared with the JMU community.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

