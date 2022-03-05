Smithsonian’s National Zoo Suffers 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of 25 Flamingos: Report

The staff at the Smithsonian's National Zoo have suffered a major loss of wildlife.

A wild fox broke into a habitat and killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck in the early morning of Monday, May 2, the zoo said on their website. Three other flamingos were injured and are being treated, the zoo added.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals,” said Brandie Smith of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. “Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats.”

The barrier used by the zoo to protect the birds was properly inspected and approved prior to the fox attack. However, a new "softball-sized" hole was found in the heavy-duty mesh following the attack, the zoo said.

The zoo is actively investigating the incident. More information about the birds and the zoo's increased measures can be found online.

