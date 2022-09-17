Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Virginia Highway (DEVELOPING)

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Virginia highway after an engine failure, according to reports.

In Warren County, a pilot was forced to land on I-66 in Front Royal at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a reportedly failed engine.

No injuries were reported.

First responders were at the scene as of 11:45 a.m. on Saturday morning and one lane of the interstate was closed.

No other details were initially released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.