Secret Service Officers Hospitalized After Being Exposed To 'Powdery Substance' In DC

Two US Secret Service agents were hospitalized after being exposed to an undisclosed “powdery substance" believed to be narcotics, a spokesperson said.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of New York Avenue in Washington, DC, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the agency.

One person was taken into custody during the incident, and officers are being evaluated at an area hospital. Investigators did not release any information on the suspect.

According to a CBS report from Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga, the substance was potentially a horse tranquilizer.

The condition of the officers was not immediately available on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

