Safe Passage Worker Killed After Shooting Near DC High School: MPD

The man who was shot in the head in broad daylight in front of a Washington, DC high school has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Northwest, DC resident Michael Gaddis, 36, who worked with DC’s Safe Passage Safe Blocks initiative, has been identified by police on Tuesday, Jan. 31 as the man who was shot and killed near Coolidge High School.

According to police, shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, officers from the Fourth District were called to the 500 block of Somerset Place in Northwest DC to investigate reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials say that they found Gaddis suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene to transport him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gaddis was reportedly shot following a dispute, though the nature of the argument has not been released by police investigators.

No information about a possible suspect, or motive for the fatal shooting. has been announced by the Metropolitan Police Department, though officials say they are hopeful of tracking down the gunman.

According to officials, "based on concerns about student safety, the District established the School Safety and Safe Passage Working Group to better understand and enhance safety-related policies that impact District of Columbia Public Schools and Public Charter Schools."

Gaddis was off-duty at the time he was fatally shot.

