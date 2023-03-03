Pounds Of Marijuana, Other Drugs Seized During Virginia Traffic Stop, Police Say

Several pounds of marijuana and a host of other drugs were seized by police in Virginia during a multi-agency investigation that landed one in jail in Spotsylvania County, authorities announced.

This week, in Orange County, deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the death of Sidney Cramer of Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove, which led to investigators obtaining an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Spotsylvania resident Christopher Jordan Rodriguez.

On Friday, March 3, police say that investigators from both departments were able to track down Rodriguez in Spotsylvania, who was arrested on a warrant for possession with intent to distribute and manslaughter.

A search of Rodriguez’s vehicle led to the recovery of:

5.25 pounds of marijuana;

Two ounces of psilocybin mushrooms;

17 grams of fentanyl;

13 grams of cocaine;

10 grams of MDMA;

More than $2,000 in cash;

Multiple unknown substances believed to be drugs.

Rodriguez is being held with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation into him is still ongoing by both the Spotsylvania County and Orange County sheriff’s offices.

