Navy Sailor Facing Prison For Selling, Possessing Machine Guns, Destructive Devices In Virginia

A Master at Arms in the US Navy based in Virginia has been convicted in federal court of selling unregulated machine guns, and possessing grenade launchers and anti-tank missile launchers, authorities announced.

Virginia Beach resident Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was found guilty this week of receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machineguns, and possession of four destructive devices.

Specifically, Adamiak was convicted by a jury of:

Three counts of receiving and possessing an unregistered destructive device;

One count of receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm;

One count of unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun.

Prosecutors said that between October 2021 and April 2022, Adamiak obtained illegal machine guns that were not registered and he then sold the weapons online, leading investigators to him through emails and online orders that identified his Virginia Beach address.

During the investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from him through a confidential source, leading to them obtaining a warrant to search his home.

During the execution of the warrant at Adamiak’s Virginia home, investigators seized 25 additional unregistered machine guns, as well as the grenade and anti-tank missile launchers.

Officials noted that Adamiak is a Master at Arms in the US Navy.

When he is sentenced in March 2023, Adarniak faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the five counts for which he was convicted.

