Maryland Zoo In Baltimore Mourns Unexpected Death Of Willow The Reticulated Giraffe

Gone, but never forgotten.

The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced on Tuesday, March 28, that 6-year-old Willow the giraffe has died unexpectedly and for unknown reasons.

“It is difficult to put into words the impact Willow the giraffe has had since she was born here in 2017,” officials said. “If you’ve followed us for a while, you know. Our Zoo family is truly broken as we share with you that Willow has passed on.”

Willow fell ill several days ago, according to the Zoo, when her care team noticed something wasn’t right when she didn’t eat her typical meals and showed signs of illness.

Once the warning signs rang alarm bells in officials’ heads, veterinarians and other members of the Zoo’s team worked to treat and evaluate gastrointestinal issues the giraffe was suffering from.

Things took a turn for the worst on Monday, March 27, according to officials, when Willow’s condition worsened, and after every effort was made to save her, the team was forced to humanely euthanize her for the sake of the animal.

“This is a tremendous loss and we know our members, guests, and friends feel it too,” they said. “Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species”

Willow was a reticulated giraffe, according to the Zoo, a species that reportedly has less than 10,000 of its kind living in the wild.

“Her presence at the Giraffe Feeding Station, in particular, is something everyone will miss,” officials continued.

“We could go on about Willow’s goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes,” they added. “We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss.”

Following Willow’s death, a complete post-mortem examination is underway. The Zoo also set up a website to allow her many fans to mourn her loss.

