Man With Docs About 'Resetting Federal Government' Convicted For Bringing Rifle To DC: Feds

A Texas man formerly living in Ohio who claimed he was in Washington, DC on a matter of national security may spend time behind bars after being busted with a rifle in the backseat of his truck approximately a block from the White House.

Brian Carruth, 45, now of Rockport, Texas, was found guilty after a three-day trial on multiple weapons charges for unlawfully carrying a rifle and ammunition into Washington, DC, according to federal prosecutors.

On Dec. 5, 2021, Secret Service officers stopped Carruth, who was then living in Burbank, Ohio, in his vehicle near the corner of 18th Street and G Street NW, approximately one block from the White House.

Officers say they first took note of Carruth’s pick-up truck because it had what appeared to be a rifle case mounted to the bed portion of the vehicle, and when he was stopped, he told agents that he was in DC “on a matter of national security with the Department of the Interior and had plans to visit the White House.”

According to prosecutors, Carruth later informed officers that there was a hunting rifle in the backseat area of his truck, and further investigation led to the recovery of a bolt-action rifle equipped with a scope and 38 rounds of live ammunition, as well as two spent shell casings.

The rifle was not registered in Washington, DC.

Officials noted that “in addition, officers discovered documents in Carruth’s truck that appeared to discuss fundamentally restructuring and resetting the US federal government.”

Carruth was found guilty by jury of:

Carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of home or place of business;

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Unlawful possession of ammunition.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, April 28.

