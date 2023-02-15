Dog Owner Dragged To Death By Metro Train In Northern Virginia: Police

Police say that a man tethered to a dog got dragged to death by a train at the Dunn Loring-Merrifield station in Northern Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, a spokesperson for the Metro Transit Police said that the department received a report of a person who had been struck by a train at the station in Vienna.

The man - who has not been identified - was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to investigators, video appears to show the incident happening approximately 450 feet away from the operator's cab after the train’s operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The investigation found that the victim cleared the train and was on the platform away from the car with a leash that got caught in the door, leaving a dog with no ID inside the car. Metro Transit Police officials said that the obstruction then caused the victim to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks.

Officials noted that the dog, which is not a service animal, is now in police care.

The fatal train strike led to a temporary suspension on the Orange Line between Vienna and West Falls Church on Wednesday. The line was reopened at approximately 3 p.m

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.