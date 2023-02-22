DC Dealer Who Murdered Customer Convicted For Violent Drug Conspiracy: Feds

A Washington, DC drug dealer may spend the rest of his life in prison following a nine-day trial for murdering a would-be customer and robbing him, federal officials announced this week.

Madani Ilara Tejan, also known as “Malik,” “Mylik,” and “Dani,” 30, was convicted of using a firearm in connection with a murdder and robbery and for a drug distribution conspiracy, following a nine-day trial.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 3, 2018, Tejan met with a prospective customer to sell drugs, though during a planned meet-up, Tejan shot and killed the buyer, stole his vehicle, wallet, and other personal items.

Two weeks later, during a search of a home in Upper Marlboro in Maryland that was associated with Tejan, investigators recovered the victim’s wallet, two bags of marijuana and a pre-paid burner cellphone that was used to contact the customer on the day of his murder.

Additionally, 1,013 fentanyl pills were also seized by investigators while he was residing in a government-run facility.

Officials said that a search of Tejan’s social media accounts and phone messages further found that he distributed fentanyl marketed as oxycodone as well as other prescription drugs and marijuana to multiple individuals, including the victim.

When he is sentenced, Tejan faces:

A mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances;

A maximum of life in federal prison for use of a firearm to commit murder in relation to a crime of violence and a maximum of 20 years for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and for an armed commercial robbery.

No sentencing date has been set for Tejan.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.