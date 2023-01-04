Critically Missing Family Members Not Seen For In Days In DC, MPD Says

Seen them?

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down two family members who were both reported missing from the same address on the same day.

Concerns are mounting for Lanada Mines, 11, and Lakia Mines, 17, both of whom were last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in the 1600 block of Kramer Street in Northeast, DC, and haven’t been heard from since.

They are now considered “critically missing.”

Lanada was described as being 4-foot-5 weighing 105 pounds with black hair and three pigtails. She was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-pink jacket, and pink, black, and white Puma sneakers.

Lakia was described as being 5-feet, weighing 100 pounds with green/blond hair. She was last seen wearing jeans, a light-green jacket, and black Puma sneakers.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division.

Anyone with information regarding either girl or their whereabouts has been asked to contact MPD officials at (202) 727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.