Arlington Foodies Desperate To Bring Crepe Truck Back

Members of the Arlington community are folding together in support of their favorite crepe business.

Roberto Catanuso and Mounir Elhilali rolled out food truck Crepe Parfait — which translates to perfect crepes — more than a decade ago. They've been bringing joy and their delicious French treats to events across the DMV area ever since.

That was, until, the truck broke down beyond repair, forcing Crepe Parfait to cancel its events, from Arlington neighborhoods to the Chevy Chase Farmers Market in Maryland, according to their Facebook page.

However, Arlington residents aren't letting go of their beloved creperie so easily. A GoFundMe page launched to cover the cost of repairs had raised more than $7,800 as of Thursday, July 7.

The first $5,000 raised by the community will go to a temporary engine until a new, fully-equipped truck is secured, according to the GoFundMe page.

“What better way to bring some sweet and savory kindness to this crazy world we’re in these days than help our friends stay in the business they’ve poured their hearts and souls into for 10 years.”

Catanuso is a former restaurateur and hotel manager while Elhilali has more than 20 years of experience as a professional chef. When they teamed up in 2012, they realized the DMV area had a lack of authentic crêperies, their website says.

Elhilali went to France to conduct research, and returned to roll out the truck with Catanuso. They say the truck is "as authentic as the crêperies found in France serving gourmet, made from scratch, all-natural, sweet and savory crêpes, along with perfectly brewed coffee and fresh, fruit based homemade drinks."

The GoFundMe’s organizer Cat Gaven of Arlington is hoping anyone who has enjoyed the restaurant’s crepes or those who feel moved to help them, will donate to this cause.

